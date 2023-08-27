Those who ran Maharashtra 'online' have been brought to 'direct line': Shinde's dig at Uddhav

Shinde was accompanied by two deputy chief ministers - Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP and Ajit Pawar of the NCP, MPs, MLAs and MLCs of the Marathwada region.

The trio of Shinde, Fadnavis and Pawar hailed Modi for how he is leading the "transformation of the country" and that Chandrayaan-3 is yet another "example of the leadership of the Prime Minister".

Referring to Thackeray, the chief minister said, "You have seen some people who were running the state online. They have been brought to the direct line…”.

This was an apparent reference to the June-July 2022 toppling of the Thackeray-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi government. "For a year, me and Devendra ji worked for the people…there were claims that our government would collapse, but in a year’s time we emerged stronger when Ajit dada joined the government for the development of the state,” Shinde said.

“We would take the ‘vikas ki Ganga’ to all parts of the state,” he said amid thunderous applause.