Three-foot-long Forsten's cat snake rescued from apartment in Thane

The RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare) received a distress call on Saturday about a snake entering an apartment, and residents vacated the premises safely, the official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 August 2024, 10:58 IST

Mumbai: A three-foot-long Forsten's cat snake was rescued from a fan in an apartment in neighbouring Thane city, a forest official said on Sunday.

A team from RAWW began a search operation. Following an hour-long attempt, they managed to locate the snake inside a wall-mounted fan, said Pawan Sharma, founder and president of RAWW and the honorary wildlife warden with the forest department.

The mildly venomous snake was skillfully rescued and rehabilitated in coordination with the forest department, he said.

Sightings of snakes are common in Mumbai and Thane during monsoon.

Sharma said people must remain alert and report such incidents to wildlife helplines.

Published 25 August 2024, 10:58 IST
