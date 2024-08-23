Two women fall unconscious as people throng bank for e-KYC of 'Ladki Bahin' scheme in Nandurbar

Mumbai: Two women fell unconscious in a stampede-like situation outside a nationalised bank, where more than 100 people gathered to submit documents for the Maharashtra government's "Majhi Ladki Bahin" scheme in Nandurbar district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred outside a branch of the State Bank of India in Dhadgaon around 1 pm, an official said.

More than 100 people, the majority of them women, had gathered outside the bank since morning to furnish documents for the e-KYC process for the Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, he said.