Uddhav-led Sena no longer stands for Hindutva, it allied with Congress and changed stance: BJP leader Dinesh Sharma

Speaking to reporters here, he said Uddhav Thackeray cheated the BJP after the 2019 Maharashtra assembly polls by joining hands with the Congress, and changed the stand from being a pro-Hindutva party to being an anti-Ram temple party.

"The kind of Hindutva that the Shiv Sena (UBT) workers expect it to have is followed by the BJP. It is no longer practised by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, which aligned with the Congress. It is the same Congress that once rejected the existence of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya," the BJP's Rajya Sabha member said.