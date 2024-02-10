JOIN US
maharashtra

Abhishek Ghosalkar murder: Uddhav Thackeray demands President’s rule in Maharashtra

'They are not able to run the state. The government needs to be dismissed, President’s Rule be imposed and fresh Vidhan Sabha elections need to be announced,' said Thackeray.
Last Updated 10 February 2024, 08:43 IST

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray demanded the dismissal of the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, targeting it over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Uddhav Thackeray said that are several issues in the shoot-out involving Abhishek Ghosalkar-Mauris Noronha and it needs be found out whether there was any involvement of a third person in the shooting incident.

“They are not able to run the state. The government needs to be dismissed, President’s Rule be imposed and fresh Vidhan Sabha  elections need to be announced,” Thackeray told the reporters at Matoshree, his residence in Bandra.

“In the shoot out involving Abhishek Ghosalkar and Mauris Noronha what we have seen is that they are sitting together and thereafter when the latter leaves bullets were fired at Abhishek Ghosalkar. We are told that Mauris Noronha had shot himself. We have not seen the video as to who has fired the rounds,” Thackeray said.

Thackeray lashed out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio.

(Published 10 February 2024, 08:43 IST)
