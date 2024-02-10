Abhishek Ghosalkar murder: Uddhav Thackeray demands President’s rule in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray demanded the dismissal of the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, targeting it over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.



Uddhav Thackeray said that are several issues in the shoot-out involving Abhishek Ghosalkar-Mauris Noronha and it needs be found out whether there was any involvement of a third person in the shooting incident.



“They are not able to run the state. The government needs to be dismissed, President’s Rule be imposed and fresh Vidhan Sabha elections need to be announced,” Thackeray told the reporters at Matoshree, his residence in Bandra.