Upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport awarded 'NMI' as location code

Navi Mumbai: The upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport off the satellite township of Navi Mumbai in the Raigad district has been awarded "NMI" as the location code by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

"Navi Mumbai International Airport Pvt. Ltd. (NMIAL), a subsidiary of Mumbai International Airport Ltd. announced that the International Air Transport Association (IATA), has awarded 'NMI' as the location code to it. It is one of the important milestones for our airport and a step towards asserting its global identity. The development reaffirms our commitment to the timely completion of the project. Our team at NMIAL is happy about the development and is looking forward to many such milestones in the future", an NMIAL spokesperson said.