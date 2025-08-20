Vasai-Virar faces havoc, Welcome to Venice

<p>Palghar: With the Arabian Sea on one side and Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary and hill stretches on the other end, the Vasai-Nalasopara-Virar townships in the Palghar bore the brunt of the torrential downpour as heavy water-logging was reported from several localities.</p><p>Memes like 'Welcome to Venice' spread like wildfire on social media platforms.</p><p>Since Sunday, the Vasai tehsil has been experiencing heavy rainfall, however, Tuesday, the intensity of the rains overwhelmed the infrastructure. </p><p>In the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) area, 497 people were temporarily shifted to safer locations. </p><p>Out of these, 57 persons have been rescued with the help of boats and other means, according to the Palghar District Collector’s office. </p><p>While the road traffic was in a mess because of water gushing into low-lying areas, the Western Railway suburban train services were affected because of waterlogging between Nalasopara and Vasai stations and point failures in the Vasai junction. </p><p>The problems were coupled with power outages at several locations by the Mahadiscom energy utility as a precautionary measure. </p><p>Mobile network issues too were reported. </p><p>"We are in a very difficult situation. Water has gushed into our flat. as we live on the ground floor. Besides, there is a power outage," said Hetal, a Vasai-based Yoga trainer. </p>.Mumbai rains: More than 1,000 rescued as normal life thrown out of gear for second day.<p>The Ulhas River, which flows to the Arabian Sea, swelled at several places.</p><p>"It was a difficult day, there was a road traffic mess, the suburban trains were affected for several hours and there was a power outage. There was no message to the people from any utility services about the problems," said Kalyan Chatterjee, a corporate employee. </p><p>In Vasai East, there was massive waterlogging in the Evershine City and Vasant Nagari areas, in the Vasai West, several localities faced inundation. </p><p>Water gushed into the first floor of housing complexes at several places in Nalasopara and Virar, eyewitnesses said. </p><p>Traffic on the Mumbai-Gujarat Highway, which passes through Vasai, faced water-logging at several places slowing down the vehicular movement. </p><p>The under-construction Madhuban locality witnessed massive inundation with only the roof of four-wheelers visible. </p><p>There were hardly any auto-rickshaws ferried on the roads in Vasai-Virar. </p><p>In Vasai tehsil, water supply too was affected. </p><p>Known for his sense of humour, Vasai resident Shreekant Naik said that majority of the flats are getting a sea view. </p>