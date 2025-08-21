Velhe taluka in Pune district renamed as Rajgad, announces Maharashtra minister Bawankule

<p>Mumbai: The Velhe tehsil in the Pune district has been renamed as Rajgad after the historic Rajgad Fort, the first capital of the iconic Maratha warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.</p><p>Atop the mighty Sahyadri mountain range, Rajgad Fort - the ‘King of Forts’ - stands as an enduring symbol of Maratha pride, resilience, and architectural brilliance.</p><p>The Central government has approved the name Rajgad for Velhe. </p><p>“This is a moment of immense joy for me. I take pride in being a Mavala of Chhatrapati…Velhe has been named Rajgad in honour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” state Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said.</p><p>“Out of the 70 Gram Panchayats in Velhe taluka, 58 of them along with the Pune District Council, passed a resolution approving the name change, which I have approved on behalf of the Revenue Department,” he said.</p><p>Bawankule thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, who is also the Pune district’s Guardian Minister.</p><p>“The gazette notification will be issued soon,” added Bawankule. </p><p>This majestic fortress, once the capital of the Maratha Empire under Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, offers breathtaking views, thrilling trekking experiences, and an unforgettable journey into history.</p><p>The Raigad Fort was captured by Shivaji Maharaj in 1647, who transformed it into a formidable stronghold. For over 26 years, this fort served as the capital of the Maratha Empire before shifting to Raigad Fort in 1674.</p><p>This fort was built on a hill called Murumbadevi Dongar (mountain of the Goddess Murumba). </p><p>Rajgad boasts of the highest number of days stayed by Shivaji Maharaj on any fort. </p>