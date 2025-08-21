Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Velhe taluka in Pune district renamed as Rajgad, announces Maharashtra minister Bawankule

Atop the mighty Sahyadri mountain range, Rajgad Fort - the ‘King of Forts’ - stands as an enduring symbol of Maratha pride, resilience, and architectural brilliance.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 16:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2025, 16:47 IST
India NewsMaharashtra

Follow us on :

Follow Us