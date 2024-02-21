Vidya Balan complains of attempts to impersonate her to cheat people; FIR registered

Mumbai: Mumbai police have registered a case after Bollywood actor Vidya Balan complained that someone was impersonating her using a fake Instagram account and email id and cheating people from the film industry, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the first information report (FIR) registered at the Khar police station here on Monday, the crime came to light on January 16 when a stylist associated with movies received a WhatsApp message from an unidentified number. The message claimed that the sender was Vidya Balan who wanted to discuss work with him.

Since the stylist had the actor’s contact details, he suspected something was not right about the message from an unknown number. He then informed Vidya Balan about the message, the official said.