<p>A viral video of a woman parking her bicycle in the permitted compartment of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>-metro line, a lesser known commuter-friendly facility, gained millions of views and received mixed responses from the netizens.</p><p>The video highlights the initiative, operational since 2022, in the two compartments of 2A and 7 where the riders can park their bicycles using the in-built hooks designed for cycle storage.</p><p>An X user shared the video with a text that read, "Carrying your bike on a metro is so easy." "This is a fantastic facility in the Mumbai metro. I wish to see more and more Mumbaikars using it," it added.</p><p>The post received mixed reactions with many praising it and others having a different opinion on it.</p><p>"This is really awesome. This kind of feature is not available even in Danish trains and Denmark is one of the few countries with a huge cycling culture," said one person on X.</p><p>Another user wrote, "I agree that encouraging higher ridership is key to the success of these infrastructure investments. Truly integrating the metro with last-mile connectivity solutions will be the differentiator for making it the preferred choice over personal vehicles downtown."</p><p>However, people are also concerned about its practicality in regard to India's population, lifestyle and infrastructure.</p><p>A user wrote, "Mumbai has 2crore+ population, and having ability to keep 10 cycles in a metro train is useless. Imagine taking out your cycle in this rush. We should not waste our resources on such fancy things."</p><p>"As a biker, I love the idea but let's be real, Indian roads (and even metros) aren't designed for cycling safety. When we don't even have proper footpaths to walk on, cycling is a luxury. Nice for a weekend photo op, but far from practical daily commuting," a user quipped on X.</p><p>"Even in countries where such facilities are available, cycles are not allowed during peak hours," said another.</p><p>"If I was living in Mumbai, I would invest in a folding bicycle. Perfect for last-mile connectivity," another one said.</p>