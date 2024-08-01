Vishalgad violence: Awhad's SUV attacked over his remarks against Sambhaji Chhatrapati

Speaking about Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's claim that he went to meet the BJP's central leadership in Delhi in disguise, Awhad said," You are after power to such an extent that you feel the need to change your appearance and name. This is mockery of national security." Attacking the BJP over recent statements against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the NCP (SP) said the country and its soil was the caste of the Lok Sabha leader of opposition.