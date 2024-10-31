Watch | Muslim woman denied food for refusing to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in Mumbai

<p>In yet another unfortunate incident of communal dispute, a Muslim woman who was in the queue for food being distributed by an NGO has alleged that she was asked to leave the queue for not chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'. </p><p>The purported video of the incident, which took place in Mumbai, has gone viral on social media and has garnered a lot of attention and divided netizens as well. </p>.<p>The video in its caption said that the food distribution was being done by an NGO near the TATA Hospital in Mumbai and an elderly man is seen ladling out dal, sabzi and other food items to the people standing in the queue. </p><p>After a voiceover which narrates the incident, the man is seen rebuking the woman and asking her to get off the line. One person nearby is also heard saying that this is god's prasad and if the woman can't chant 'Jai Shri Ram', she shouldn't be taking the food being given out. </p><p>'Jisko Ram nahin bolna hai line me khada nahi ho', the man is heard saying.</p><p>A lot of people reacted to the incident and while some were angry at the man for refusing food, there were some who doubted the veracity of the video.</p><p>"The well-fed fierce hungry lady went with a camera man covering her face to a place serving food," said one. </p>.BJP government trying to divert people's anger by fomenting communal tension in Tripura: CPI(M).<p>"This hate is going to destroy this country. Today it’s religion tomorrow caste and class. As Rahat Saab said lagegi aag…", said another. </p><p>One person said that prasad is sacred and should be respected and hence the need to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' as it was not an NGO but an individual who was distributing the food. </p><p>'Failed society where even food is caste based,' commented another one. </p><p>Cases of communal clashes and fights have been reported from quite a few quarters recently. In an unrelated incident, a clash erupted between students from the Left outfits and the ABVP early Tuesday during a University Governing Body Meeting (UGBM) at the Jawaharlal Nehru University over alleged derogatory remarks against Lord Ram in Delhi. </p><p>There were also some incidents of communal incident reported during Navratri/Durga Puja including a<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/bahraich-violence-families-of-accused-get-demolition-notices-3239736"> major incident in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich</a> where one person was shot dead amid immersion procession. </p>