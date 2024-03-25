Water level in 750 minor irrigation projects in Marathwada at 12.92%, down from 34.285% last year

The Irrigation Department released a report on water levels in 750 projects in eight Marathwada districts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Hingoli, Dharashiv, Latur, Beed and Parbhani as on March 22.