We have won, says Jarange as govt accepts most of his demands on Day 5 of fast; supporters celebrate

The sub-committee accepted Jarange's demands to implement the Hyderabad Gazette and said Marathas with Kunbi records will be given caste certificates after conducting a proper inquiry.
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 12:05 IST
Published 02 September 2025, 12:05 IST
