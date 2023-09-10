We will change the govt, PM in 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Uddhav Thackeray

In a stinging attack on BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday asserted that in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections the government and the Prime Minister would be changed.
“The I.N.D.I.A alliance is of those who love the country… they felt there is no challenge, but in fact, they (BJP) have a challenge from the common people,” Thackeray said addressing a mammoth rally in Jalgaon.
“They are disturbed… so now move to make it Bharat… President of Bharat, Prime Minister of Bharat… you are so worried… I.N.D.I.A is about 'Judega Bharat, Jeetega India!',” said Thackeray, who had hosted the third meeting to the opposition bloc in Mumbai earlier this month.
“Yes…India is ours, Bharat is ours, Hindustan is ours,” he said amid thunderous applause.
Hitting out at former ally BJP, he said: “So far you have seen our friendship… now you would see the flaming torch in Maharashtra”.
This was a reference to the flaming torch symbol of Shiv Sena (UBT) after the Election Commission recognised the Eknath Shinde-led group as the real Shiv Sena and allotted the bow-and-arrow symbol to it.
On the criticism of joining hands with the Congress, he said: “Shiv Sena would never become Congress… for 20 to 25 years we were with the BJP and never became BJP.”