Where does the PM stand between Gandhi and Godse, asks Congress

Mumbai: As Narendra Modi visited Wardha in Vidarbha - which is associated with Mahatma Gandhi, the Congress on Friday asked where does the prime minister stand between the father of the nation and his assassin Nathuram Godse.
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who is the AICC general secretary in-charge of Communications and former union minister, raised questions coinciding with Modi's Wardha visit.
“Wardha is the city where Mahatma Gandhi once lived. The Mahatma’s ideals are under concerted assault today, by the PM’s own party. Some of his leaders have abused and ridiculed the Mahatma, and others have said they are unable to choose between Godse and Gandhi. Gandhian institutions across the country – from the Akhil Bharat Sarva Seva Sangh in Varanasi to the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat – have faced demolition and takeover by the RSS and its affiliates,” he said.
“Affiliates of the Sarva Sewa Sangh in Varanasi are currently on a 100-day fast to protest the Government's bludgeoning of this hallowed institution. Does the non-biological PM have any defense of his party’s actions? Where does he stand in choosing between Gandhi and Godse?,” he asked.
Gandhi launched campaign against untouchability today in 1932: PM
In Wardha, PM Narendra Modi paid glowing tributes to Mahatma Gandhi for starting the campaign against untouchability 92 years ago. “On this day in 1932, Mahatma Gandhi had started a campaign against untouchability,” he said on the first anniversary event of PM Vishwakarma Yojana. “Bapu’s ideals continue to inspire us,” he said.
Sevagram Ashram
The Sevagram Ashram in Wardha was the residence of Mahatma Gandhi from 1936 to his death in 1948. Gandhiji decided to make a village in Central India his headquarters and he came to Wardha in 1934, at the invitation of Jamnalal Bajaj - and established Sevagram, the village of service.
The Bapu Kutir - the small hut Mahatma Gandhi used to stay in, in Sevagram, is the centre of attraction and is visited by students, educationists, researchers, tourists and Gandhians.
The Father of the Nation had spent over a decade’s time of his life in Sevagram.
The Sevagram -- spread over 400 acres is run by five institutions -- Sevagram Ashram, Nai Talim Samiti, Mahatma Gandhi Seva Sangh Akhil Bharatiya Seva Sangh and Kasturba Health Society.
Amongst the most important items here are the small statue of three monkeys made of china clay - one covering the eyes, one the mouth and another the ears.
Published 20 September 2024, 08:33 IST