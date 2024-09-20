Where does the PM stand between Gandhi and Godse, asks Congress

Mumbai: As Narendra Modi visited Wardha in Vidarbha - which is associated with Mahatma Gandhi, the Congress on Friday asked where does the prime minister stand between the father of the nation and his assassin Nathuram Godse.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who is the AICC general secretary in-charge of Communications and former union minister, raised questions coinciding with Modi's Wardha visit.

“Wardha is the city where Mahatma Gandhi once lived. The Mahatma’s ideals are under concerted assault today, by the PM’s own party. Some of his leaders have abused and ridiculed the Mahatma, and others have said they are unable to choose between Godse and Gandhi. Gandhian institutions across the country – from the Akhil Bharat Sarva Seva Sangh in Varanasi to the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat – have faced demolition and takeover by the RSS and its affiliates,” he said.

“Affiliates of the Sarva Sewa Sangh in Varanasi are currently on a 100-day fast to protest the Government's bludgeoning of this hallowed institution. Does the non-biological PM have any defense of his party’s actions? Where does he stand in choosing between Gandhi and Godse?,” he asked.