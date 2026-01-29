<p>Mumbai: A day after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-pawar"> Ajit Pawar</a> passed away, demands are growing for his wife and Rajya Sabha member Sunetra Pawar to step in and shoulder key responsibilities at this time of crisis.</p><p>Leaders from both the Ajit Pawar-led <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ncp">NCP </a>and the Sharad Pawar-headed NCP (SP), speaking privately, also hinted at the possibility of a merger, saying it was Ajit Pawar’s unfulfilled wish.</p><p>The role of Pawar-clan patriarch and NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar is expected to be crucial in any decision related to family or party matters. However, over the past few months, Saheb, as he is popularly known, has refrained from commenting on any merger or reunification of the two parties.</p><p>Soon after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ajit-pawar-funeral-baramati-mourns-as-maharashtra-deputy-cms-mortal-remains-brought-to-vidya-pratishthan-3878333">Ajit Pawar’s funeral in Baramati </a>of Pune district, his supporters — who fondly called him 'Dada' — demanded that Sunetra Pawar be appointed the deputy chief minister.</p>.Ajit Pawar laid to rest with full state honours: Politicians, celebrities pay tributes.<p>“Who else? We want Sunetra Vahini to take over the responsibility of heading the party, become the deputy chief minister and guide us,” several supporters said, hours after Ajit Pawar’s last rites were performed by his sons, Parth and Jay.</p><p>Since the NCP, a constituent of the BJP-led Maha Yuti–NDA coalition, does not have a clear succession plan, the party leadership is under pressure to respond to public sentiment.</p><p>In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Ajit Pawar had fielded Sunetra Pawar against his niece and sitting Baramati MP Supriya Sule. Sule won the election. Despite strained political relations in the past, Supriya Sule — the NCP (SP) working president — was constantly by her sister-in-law’s side during the period of mourning.</p><p>In a related development, NCP working president and family confidante Praful Patel, along with senior leaders Chhagan Bhujbal and Dhananjay Munde, met Sunetra Pawar after the funeral. The meeting was officially described as a “courtesy call”.</p><p>Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president Nitin Nabin, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, were among those who attended the funeral.</p><p>Ajit Pawar confidantes Pramod Hindurao and Narhari Zirwal — a minister in the Maha Yuti government — publicly demanded that Sunetra Pawar step into Ajit Pawar’s role.</p><p>“Sunetra Pawar should be included in the ministry. We will speak to the leadership and make a decision,” Zirwal said, indicating the possibility of her being made Deputy Chief Minister. “This would be a real tribute to Ajit Dada’s legacy,” said Zirwal, the Food and Drugs Administration and Special Assistance Minister and a former Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.</p><p>“Sunetra Pawar should carry forward her husband’s legacy and take care of party workers during this difficult phase. We cannot forget Dada and what he stood for — leaders like him do not come again,” said Hindurao, NCP state vice-president and former CIDCO chairman.</p><p>According to indications, formal discussions on a merger of the NCP and NCP (SP) are likely to take place after the zilla parishad and gram panchayat elections, which both parties are contesting together under the clock symbol.</p><p>If Sunetra Pawar opts to join the state ministry, she will have to resign from the Rajya Sabha and seek election from Baramati. If she chooses to remain in the Upper House, either Parth or Jay Pawar could enter the Legislative Assembly.</p><p>Parth briefly entered electoral politics in 2019, unsuccessfully contesting the Lok Sabha election from Maval, while the party has been considering Jay’s political debut.</p><p>Given that neither Parth nor Jay has significant political, organisational or administrative experience, Sunetra Pawar could be appointed interim party president to ensure a smooth transition.</p>