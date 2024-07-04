Why BEST bus not used for victory parade, asks Rohit Pawar

Mumbai: Amid the T20 victory celebrations in Mumbai, NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar questioned as to why a bus of the Brihan Mumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) was not used and instead a bus from Gujarat was deployed for the celebrations.
“BEST is emotionally connected to Mumbai,” said Rohit Pawar, the President of Maharashtra Cricket Association.
Rohit Pawar, an MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed, is the grand-nephew of NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, who had formerly been the BCCI President and ICC chief.
“Since Team India has come to Mumbai and is having its parade here, the organisers should have arranged a bus from the BEST…all right, since the bus has come from Gujarat, we would provide parking space,” said Rohit Pawar.
“We can request the concerned authorities to deploy a BEST bus for this grand event… But whatever be the decision, we shall wholeheartedly participate and celebrate along with Team India…we all are part of the celebrations,” said Rohit Pawar.
Published 04 July 2024, 14:29 IST