Will request Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on ex-CM Vasantrao Naik: Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the state government will request the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, on former CM late Vasantrao Naik.

Opposition Congress member Nana Patole raised the demand in the state assembly.

Today is Naik's 111th birth anniversary. The Congress leader had served as the state chief minister from 1963 to 1975.