With folded hands, Ajit Pawar seeks apology for onion export ban during pre-poll yatra in Maharashtra

Mumbai: In what comes as a shocker to the BJP, Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President Ajit Pawar on Friday said that the Centre’s “onion export ban was a mistake” - and with folded hands sought an apology from the farmers.

Ajit Pawar, who is an ally of the BJP in the Maha Yuti (NDA) government in Maharashtra, is currently undertaking NCP’s Jan Sanman Yatra during which he spoke about the policies and plans of the ruling alliance ahead of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections.

The onion export ban has caused severe resentment among the farmers in Maharashtra, where the BJP-led NDA has suffered electoral losses at the hands of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A) opposition bloc.