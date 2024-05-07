Home
Woman booked for stabbing niece with beer bottle in Navi Mumbai

The police on Monday registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused, Noori Tufik Shaikh, an official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 11:22 IST
Thane: A case has been registered against a woman who allegedly attacked and injured her 20-year-old niece with a beer bottle following an argument in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The police on Monday registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused, Noori Tufik Shaikh, an official said.

The victim and accused were street vendors at Turbhe railway station and Thane-Belapur road, he said.

The incident took place on Sunday night near a bridge on the Thane-Belapur road, where the duo entered into an argument, and the accused hit her niece with a beer bottle, he said.

She then stabbed the victim in the neck with a broken bottle, seriously injuring her, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made in the case so far.

Published 07 May 2024, 11:22 IST
