Woman fraudulently sells off family's Mumbai property worth Rs 100 crore, gets caught in Mysuru

The complainant in the case is Abida's cousin Ayaz Kapadia. The sprawling property is under the joint name of Latif Kapadia and Ayaz's father, Jaffar Kapadia.

"Latif has three brothers and two sisters namely - Aziz, Rahim, Amina, Abida, and Malik. Jaffer, on the other hand, is survived by by Farzana, Rukhsana, Rehana, Amin, Anwar, Mehzabeen, and Ayaz, who is also the complainant in the case," a cop probing the matter told TOI.

Ayaz recently came to know that Latif and his family allegedly signed a deal with Big Tree Developers by preparing a fake declaration of 100 per cent ownership of all the three family properties (Zia Masoom Chawl, Bhaiya Chapra Chawl, and Irani Chawl) by registering the said documents, alleged Ayaz in his complaint.

As per police, Amina has the power of attorney of her brothers. She had signed the documents with the developer and accepted Rs 3.5 crore along with the promise of two flats in the new buildings. However, the deal amount is not clear yet, but as per cops, the estimated price of the three properties is around Rs 50 crore.

A preliminary probe revealed that Amina and her brothers, Malik and Rahim, were in need of money. Hence, they conspired to secretly sign a deal with the real estate developers, who are now stuck in litigation.

The accused had earlier, in a similar fashion, tried to sell the same property to another real estate firm. However, that deal didn't materialise. The case in still pending in the high court.