Woman hacks husband to death 15 days after marriage in Sangli district, arrested

Police claimed the accused woman attacked her husband, Anil Lokhande, around 12.30 am on Wednesday after he insisted on consummating their 15-day-old marriage.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 17:08 IST

Published 11 June 2025, 17:08 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrime

