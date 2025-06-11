<p>Sangli: Even as ripples caused by the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case from Meghalaya to Madhya Pradesh yet to subside, police in Maharashtra's Sangli district have arrested a 27-year-old woman for allegedly killing her 53-year-old husband with an axe, just 15 days after their wedding.</p>.<p>Police claimed the accused woman attacked her husband, Anil Lokhande, around 12.30 am on Wednesday after he insisted on consummating their 15-day-old marriage.</p>.<p>The couple is a resident of Kupwad tehsil in Sangli district, a police official said.</p>.WhatsApp's Instagram-like music option for status updates comes to India: Here's how to use it.<p>He said it was Lokhande's second marriage as his first wife had died of cancer.</p>.<p>Police said Lokhande's wife was irked by his insistence on consummating the marriage, leading to a heated exchange between them.</p>.<p>"In a fit of rage, the accused, identified as Radhika, fatally attacked her husband with an axe when he was asleep in bed," said a police officer from Kupwad MIDC police station.</p>.<p>He said the woman has been arrested under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and further probe is on.</p>.<p>Transport businessman from Indore, Raja Raghuvanshi, was allegedly murdered during his honeymoon trip to Meghalaya at the behest of his wife Sonam.</p>.<p>Police suspect Sonam hatched a conspiracy to murder Raja in collaboration with her alleged lover.</p>.<p>Police have arrested Sonam and four others so far.</p>