Writ of ‘Shivaji Fan Club’ runs in Maharashtra, that of ‘Aurangzeb Fan Club’ in Gujarat: Sanjay Raut

He said the people of Maharashtra loved his party chief Uddhav Thackeray in a similar way they loved his father and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and that the “cronies of Aurangzeb from Gujarat” cannot finish the Sena (UBT).