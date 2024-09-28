Yuva Sena wins 10 out of 10 seats in senate elections of University of Mumbai

"10 on 10 it is! Once again!! To all those who voted for us, and to all the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Yuva Sena colleagues, a big thank you for your trust, support, effort and blessings. We have not only repeated but bettered our performance at the Mumbai University Graduate Senate elections. This victory is a result of the unwavering loyalty of Shiv Sainiks. You have shown what true loyalty means, and we will continue serving the students,” he said.

“Its a 100 per cent strike rate. From here, we start the election victory streak,” he added.

“The candidates of Yuva Sena won the Senate election of Mumbai University unilaterally. This election was repeatedly postponed by the ruling BJP. The rulers have also blocked the elections of local bodies in the state in a similar manner. When these elections are held, the public will give them a clear answer,” said NCP (SP) Working President and Baramati MP Supriya Sule.

A total of 28 candidates from various students’ wings of mainstream political parties were in the fray to attract the 13,406 graduate-voters in the elections, though barely 55 percent of them cast their votes at 38 polling stations and 64 polling booths in the seven coastal districts - Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

The Yuva Sena winners are Sneha Gawli, Sheetal Sheth Devrukhkar, Mayur Panchal, Dhanraj Kohchade, Kisan Sawant, Pradeep Sawant, Shashikant Zore, Milind Satam, Alpesh Bhoir and Paramatma Yadav.

After a delay of over two years, many disputes and a legal battle, elections for 10 seats were held on September 24 following a Bombay High Court directive. The votes counting took place on Friday at a convocation hall in Mumbai University’s Fort campus. The official results came on Friday night.