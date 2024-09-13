Mahua Moitra files complaint with LokPal against SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has filed a complaint with the LokPal against Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch.
"My LokPal complaint against Ms. Puri-Buch been filed electronically & in physical form. LokPal must within 30 days refer it to CBI/ED for a preliminary investigation and then a full FIR enquiry. Every single entity involved needs to be summoned & every link investigated," the TMC leader wrote sharing a screengrab of the receipt date September 11 on platform X.
The complaint comes at a time when US-based short seller Hindenburg Research has questioned the SEBI chief's "complete silence" on fresh allegations of impropriety, conflict of interest and accepting payments from companies while serving as a member of the market regulator.
Hindenburg, which had in January 2023 accused Adani Group of using tax havens to sidestep local market regulations, had last month alleged that SEBI chairperson Buch's previous investments and dealings may be behind the slow probe against the conglomerate.
More to follow...
(With PTI inputs)
Published 13 September 2024, 05:06 IST