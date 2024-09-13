Mahua Moitra files complaint with LokPal against SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has filed a complaint with the LokPal against Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch.

"My LokPal complaint against Ms. Puri-Buch been filed electronically & in physical form. LokPal must within 30 days refer it to CBI/ED for a preliminary investigation and then a full FIR enquiry. Every single entity involved needs to be summoned & every link investigated," the TMC leader wrote sharing a screengrab of the receipt date September 11 on platform X.