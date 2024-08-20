Major doctors' associations to continue strike until Health Ministry addresses CPA issue

New Delhi: Major doctors' associations on Tuesday announced that they would continue their strike until the Health Ministry takes concrete action on the issue of Clinical Practice Allowance (CPA).

On the ninth day of the strike, both the Federation of Resident Doctors' Associations (FORDA) and the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) released statements following Tuesday's Supreme Court hearing in the Kolkata rape and murder case.

"Following today's Supreme Court hearing in the Kolkata rape and murder case, the FAIMA Doctors Association held a pan-India meeting with all associated Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs)," the FAIMA said.