Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu likely to visit India next week, expected to travel to Bengaluru

<p>Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu is likely to visit India next week and is expected to travel to three cities — Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, as per multiple media <a href="https://indianexpress.com/article/india/maldives-president-muizzu-starts-india-visit-sunday-plans-being-drawn-up-for-3-cities-9600807/" rel="nofollow">reports</a>.</p><p>This will mark Muizzu's first India trip after he attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony in June. </p><p>In his ‘standalone’ bilateral visit to India, Muizzu is likely to hold talks with PM Modi on October 7. </p><p>This comes after Muizzu last week denied having an "India Out" agenda, asserting that the island nation had a "serious problem" with the presence of foreign military on its soil.</p><p>The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since November last year when Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge as Maldivian president.</p><p>More to follow...</p><p>(With PTI inputs)</p>