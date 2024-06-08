Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Mamallapuram first in India to achieve Green Destination benchmark

The final award of Mamallapuram will be formally announced and presented after an audit in a couple of months and this will make it the first World Heritage Site in the Asia Pacific region to achieve this benchmark
PTI
Last Updated : 08 June 2024, 09:04 IST
Last Updated : 08 June 2024, 09:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Chennai: The fabled Mamallapuram or Mahabalipuram, known for its UNESCO World Heritage site, near here, is all set to become India’s first Green Destination.

The final award of Mamallapuram will be formally announced and presented after an audit in a couple of months and this will make it the first World Heritage Site in the Asia Pacific region to achieve this benchmark, an official said on Saturday.

Green Destinations based in The Netherlands is a Global Sustainable Tourism Council accredited certification body which supports sustainable destinations, their businesses and their communities.

So far, 122 destinations in the world have been awarded the certification by Global Destinations.

The certification project of Mamallapuram was fully financed by MAMAT Trust under Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham as part of their efforts to accolade Indian culture and heritage.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 June 2024, 09:04 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsenvironmentUNESCO World Heritage SiteUNESCOTrendingMamallapuram

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT