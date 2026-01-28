Mamata calls for Supreme Court monitored probe into Ajit Pawar's death, draws flak from BJP
BJP's Amit Malviya said that the chief minister, instead of making insensitive comments on the death of Ajit Pawar, should rather focus on ensuring justice and timely relief for the families of the victims of the fire that devastated a godown and killed at least 19 people near Anandapur in Kolkata recently.
Deeply shocked and stunned by the suddden demise of Ajit Pawar! The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and his co-passengers have died in a disastrous plane crash at Baramati today morning, and I am feeling a deep sense of loss.