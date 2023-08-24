Mani Shankar Aiyar slams ex-PM P V Narasimha Rao, calls him 'first BJP PM'

During the question and answer session when asked about his criticism of Rajiv Gandhi in handling the Babri Masjid issue, Aiyar said, 'It shows that I am even-handed. I think the Shilanyas was wrong.'

'I think the biggest mistake that Rajiv Gandhi made was to bring in awful R K Dhawan into the PMO which immediately politicised an office that was otherwise, for the previous four years, a purely technical office and was giving the right advice without getting into politics,' the 82-year-old leader said.