Manipur CM holds talks with BRO officials over plans to fence India-Myanmar border

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the CM said: 'Held a meeting with the officials of BRO and deliberated the plan to begin construction of an additional 70 km of border fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border. I was joined by Chief Secretary, DGP & officials from the Home Department.' 'In view of the rise in illegal immigration and drugs smuggling from the neighbouring country, safeguarding our porous borders has become an urgent necessity,' Singh added.