<p>Imphal: An Assam Rifles jawan was killed and at least three were injured when a group of armed men attacked a vehicle of the paramilitary force in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur">Manipur's </a>Bishnupur district on Friday evening, officials said.</p>.<p>The incident took place in the district's Nambol Sabal Leikai area around 6 pm, they said.</p><p>"A group of gunmen ambushed the vehicle in which Assam Rifles personnel were travelling towards Bishnupur district from Imphal, claiming the life of a jawan and injuring three," one of the officials said.</p>.<p>The injured have been taken to a hospital by police and locals, another official said. </p>