Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

1 Assam Rifles jawan killed, 3 injured after gunmen ambush vehicle in Manipur's Bishnupur

The incident took place in the district's Nambol Sabal Leikai area around 6 pm, they said.
Last Updated : 19 September 2025, 14:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 September 2025, 14:43 IST
India NewsManipurAssam Rifles

Follow us on :

Follow Us