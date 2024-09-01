2 killed, 9 others injured in Manipur gunfight

Guwahati: A Meitei woman and another individual were killed while her eight-year daughter and eight others were injured on Sunday during a gunfight along Manipur's Meitei-dominated Imphal West and Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district.

The female victim, Ngangbam Surbala, 31, died at the Koutruk village in Imphal West at around 2 pm following an exchange of fire. The woman was shot in the head and died immediately while her minor daughter was struck on her right arm. Five others, including two Manipur police commandos, also received bullet injuries.

In a social media post at around 9.30 pm, Manipur police said Kuki militants allegedly used RPGs and high-tech drones to carry out the attack. "While drone bombs have commonly been used in general warfare, this recent use of drones to deploy explosives against security forces and the civilians marks a significant escalation."