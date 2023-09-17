96 bodies lie unclaimed in Manipur as morgues inaccessible

In the first media briefing by the administration since ethnic clashes rocked the state of Manipur four months ago, the breakdown of deaths, injuries and those missing were made public. Of all the stark numbers that are suggestive of rampant violence and complete collapse of state machinery in Manipur, the count of unclaimed bodies stands as a testimony to the very much evident intra-state segregation of population.
96 bodies, which is 55 per cent of the official death figures, lie unclaimed in three state run morgues across Imphal Valley and Churachandpur, reported The Times of India.
Most bodies are suspected to be of victims from the hill districts, as Kuki-Zo are unable to travel to Meitei-dominated Imphal to claim their kin's remains because of the security situation. 28 bodies are unkempt at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIIMS) while 26 are at Jawaharlal Institute of Medical Sciences(JNIMS), both in Imphal. 42 other bodies are at morgue in Churachandpur.
A tribal man, whose daughter, along with another friend, were gangraped and killed in the May 4 incident when they took refuge in the car wash shelter where they worked, told TOI, “My daughter’s body is still at JNIMS. I made several requests to the government to handover the body of my daughter and her friend, but we are still awaiting.” He also asserted the fear of travelling to Meitei-dominated areas, so much so, that it has discouraged the tribal families to even claim the bodies that have been left in the morgue. He spoke from a relief camp in Saikul, which falls under Sadar Hills Autonomous Council.
Nine bodies out of the total unclaimed bodies are still unidentified, the three IGPs informed in the press briefing. The issue was taken up in Supreme Court a month ago as well, when the matter of sexual assault on two Kuki-Zo women was being heard after a horror video of the women being paraded naked had surfaced and rocked the conscience of the nation.
Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing on behalf of the tribal communities had categorically stated on August 1 that there were 118 bodies of tribal people lying in the morgues of Imphal. In response, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for both the Centre and state government had remarked that unclaimed bodies in Manipur belong to ‘infiltrators’, sparking controversy.
“Most of the unclaimed bodies are those of the infiltrators who came with a certain agenda…,” he had said, reported Live Law.
On September 1, during hearings on violence in Manipur, the SC took cognizance of the matter and Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud emphasized the need to treat the deceased with utmost dignity.
It is striking that even 45 days after the Supreme Court’s hearing, morgues still remain inaccessible to the people of the state.
In the press briefing, the IGPs also informed that the number of people wounded till now in the violence stands at 1,108, while 32 have been reported missing. 5,172 arson cases have been registered, 4,786 homes burnt, 254 churches and 132 temples have been vandalised since violence erupted on May 3.
360 bunkers built by village volunteers to stave off intrusion have been destroyed by the security forces. On the arms loot, the IGPs informed that a total of 1,359 firearms and 15,050 rounds of ammunition were looted/snatched.
Preventive arrest (arrest without trial and conviction for the purpose of prevention of offence) till September 14 stands at a whopping 37,286.