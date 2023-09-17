96 bodies lie unclaimed in Manipur as morgues inaccessible

In the first media briefing by the administration since ethnic clashes rocked the state of Manipur four months ago, the breakdown of deaths, injuries and those missing were made public. Of all the stark numbers that are suggestive of rampant violence and complete collapse of state machinery in Manipur, the count of unclaimed bodies stands as a testimony to the very much evident intra-state segregation of population.

96 bodies, which is 55 per cent of the official death figures, lie unclaimed in three state run morgues across Imphal Valley and Churachandpur, reported The Times of India.