Aadhaar cards for displaced should be issued after necessary verification: SC in Manipur violence case

The Supreme Court on Monday said that Aadhaar cards should be issued to those displaced in Manipur violence only after carrying out necessary verification.

The top court clarified that it cannot pass a general order, and emphasised that someone would have to verify if applicants are genuine and what if someone is an illegal entrant.

During the hearing on pleas in connection with ethnic violence in Manipur, a counsel submitted before a bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra that Aadhaar cards have to be regenerated for displaced persons and banks have to be given instructions to provide continued services to such persons.

The bench said that some will have to verify if they're genuine citizens and questioned, what if someone is an illegal entrant.