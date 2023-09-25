Aadhaar cards for displaced should be issued after necessary verification: SC in Manipur violence case

The Supreme Court on Monday said that Aadhaar cards should be issued to those displaced in Manipur violence only after carrying out necessary verification.
The top court clarified that it cannot pass a general order, and emphasised that someone would have to verify if applicants are genuine and what if someone is an illegal entrant.
During the hearing on pleas in connection with ethnic violence in Manipur, a counsel submitted before a bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra that Aadhaar cards have to be regenerated for displaced persons and banks have to be given instructions to provide continued services to such persons.
The bench said that some will have to verify if they're genuine citizens and questioned, what if someone is an illegal entrant.
The bench said the court can say that the authorities will verify if the person is a genuine citizen but it cannot pass a general order. The counsel emphasised that she is referring to scenario post verification. The bench said if it is post-verification then there is no problem and the court will pass the orders on Aadhaar cards and bank accounts, subject to verification.
During the hearing, the bench also directed the Bar associations in Manipur to not prevent any lawyer, regardless of their community, from appearing before the courts.
The court clarified that the direction is not passed on any complaint but merely to caution all lawyers to ensure that access to justice is not prevented. The bench made it clear that any violation of this direction would amount to contempt of the court's order.
Senior advocate Anand Grover contended before the bench that lawyers appearing for a particular committee were being threatened and prevented from appearing before the Manipur High Court. He said lawyers must be provided with protection.
Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, representing the Manipur High Court Bar Association, refuted the allegations and stressed that all lawyers are granted access.
Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, representing Manipur, said that as per the report filed by the registrar general in 30 days, 2638 cases were listed for hearing and the facility of virtual hearing was made available every day, which establishes that the high court is functioning normally.