All acts of violence should be condemned, says Manipur CM Biren Singh

Without directly naming the grand old party, Singh said, "The central government has consistently supported relief efforts since the beginning, regardless of whether the state was mentioned in Parliament or not. Let us refrain from indulging in petty politics. The Centre has provided assistance for constructing prefabricated homes and daily food provisions. A total of Rs 145 crore has been allocated for managing relief camps." He added, "Rs 3 crore was spent on distributing television sets in relief camps, and Rs 23 crore was distributed in Rs 1,000 installments to each person residing in relief camps, on at least four occasions. Additionally, Rs 44 crore was utilised for children's nutrition and personal hygiene, while Rs 19 crore was allocated as compensatory packages for agricultural and related activities."