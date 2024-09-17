Assault rifles to carbines: Manipur militant groups use more advanced weapons than state armoury, report says

Unrest in the northeastern state of Manipur that has continued for more than a year has seen several clashes between security officers and the militants, with the latter looting arms and ammunition from police armouries and gun shops to fuel the conflict.

A report by Indian Express has revealed that at least 30 per cent of the arms used by the militants were not looted from police armouries and are more sophisticated than the official weapons used by the security agencies.

A top security official told the publication that a whopping 6,000 weapons were looted by the militants since May 2023, when the conflict began. Of these, 2,600 were recovered by the police during search operations in areas separating Meitei and Kuki-Zomi groups.