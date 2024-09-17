Assault rifles to carbines: Manipur militant groups use more advanced weapons than state armoury, report says

Unrest in the northeastern state of Manipur that has continued for more than a year has seen several clashes between security officers and the militants, with the latter looting arms and ammunition from police armouries and gun shops to fuel the conflict.
A report by Indian Express has revealed that at least 30 per cent of the arms used by the militants were not looted from police armouries and are more sophisticated than the official weapons used by the security agencies.
A top security official told the publication that a whopping 6,000 weapons were looted by the militants since May 2023, when the conflict began. Of these, 2,600 were recovered by the police during search operations in areas separating Meitei and Kuki-Zomi groups.
As per the report, 800 of these 2,600 weapons seized are sophisticated and procured from elsewhere, and not from police armouries. Even assault rifles such as M16s, M18s and M4A1 Carbines were recovered, increasing concerns of law enforcement agencies.
Of the rest, 1,200 weapons were looted from the armouries, while the remaining 600 are country-made crude weapons.
Militant groups of both sides participating in the conflict has led to improvised weapons. While Meiteis have access to good quality weapons such as automatic and long-range ones through valley-based insurgent groups, Kukis too have gained access automatic weapons because of the SoO groups, the report said, quoting the top official.
The SoO groups refers to the Kuki insurgent groups that signed Suspension of Operation agreements with the central and state governments.
Ssecurity officials also flagged the use of improvised mortar, also known as 'pumpis' by the Kukis. With the help of a propellent and fire, anything put inside the barrel can be fired to a range of 12-15 km, 'armed fighters' of the Kuki-Zomi-majority Kangpokpi district told the publication.
Recently, the authorities were kept on their toes after suspected militants fired two rockets in Manipur’s Bishnupur district, killing one person and injuring five others.
The rocket attacks came after drones were employed to drop bombs on people at two nearby places in Imphal West district.
