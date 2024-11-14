Modi government declares areas in 5 districts of Manipur as 'Disturbed' under AFSPA

<p>New Delhi: The union government on Thursday brought areas under six more police stations, including Jiribam, in five districts of ethnic violence-hit Manipur, under the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, as the situation remains volatile amid intermittent firing in violence-prone areas.</p><p>On October 1, the government had put the entire Manipur state, barring areas under 19 police stations, under AFSPA declaring it 'Disturbed Area'. </p><p>However, according to the latest gazette notification, a "further" review of the security situation has prompted authorities to declare areas under six more police stations as "Disturbed Area" under AFSPA. With this, only areas under 13 police stations in Manipur are outside the ambit of AFSPA.</p> .<p>"After such review, the Central Government is of the opinion that imposition of Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 in the below mentioned 6 (six) Police Stations of 5 districts in Manipur is warranted to carry out well-coordinated operations by the security forces to maintain the security situation and contain the activities of insurgent groups in these areas," the notification said.</p><p>The newly included areas are under the jurisdictions of police stations in Sekmai, Lamsang (both Imphal West district), Lamlai (Imphal East), Jiribam (Jiribam district), Leimakhong (Kangpokpi) and Moirang (Bishnupur).</p>.<p>"It is noted that situation continues to remain volatile amidst ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur and intermittent firing in violence-prone areas continues in the fringe areas of Bishnupur-Churachandpur, Imphal East-Kangpokpi-Imphal West and Jiribam districts with several instances of active participation of insurgent groups in heinous acts of violence," the notification said.</p><p>The notification said these areas will remain 'Disturbed Areas" till March 31 next year.</p><p>On Thursday, officials said security security forces seized a cache of arms and ammunition, including one 2-inch mortar, one .303 rifle, one 9mm pistol, two short-range locally made cannon and two long-range locally made cannon, from Jiribam and Churachandpur districts.</p><p>The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday night ordered the sending of 20 companies or 2,000 paramilitary personnel to Manipur. Earlier, ten suspected militants were killed after security forces retaliated following an attack on the police station and a nearby CRPF camp on Monday.</p>