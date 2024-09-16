Clips of helicopter downing, drone attack in Myanmar falsely shared as from Manipur

New Delhi: Amid renewed violence in Manipur involving drones and missile attacks, two videos went viral on social media. One of the videos purported to show a fighter helicopter being shot down and the other showed some men operating drones seemingly carrying bombs.

The videos were shared with respective claims that the first one showed an Indian helicopter being shot down in Manipur and the second was of members of the Kuki community launching drone attacks on Meitei establishments in the strife-torn state.