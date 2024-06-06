'Commander' of Kuki insurgent group linked with Myanmar-based rebel outfits arrested for Manipur violence: NIA

Guwahati: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said they arrested a 'commander' belonging to a Kuki insurgent group having links with Myanmar-based rebel outfits, who was involved in the violence in Manipur.
A statement issued by the NIA said Thongminthang Haokip alias Thangboi Haokip aka Roger, belonging to Kuki National Front-Military Council (KNF-MC), was arrested from Imphal airport on Thursday, in connection with a suo-motu case registered by its New Delhi unit in July last year.
The agency claimed the accused was found to have been involved in attacks on security forces at various places during the ongoing insurgency and violence in Manipur.
"He was in touch with the insurgent group, Kuki National Front (KNF)-B of Myanmar, for logistics support to aggravate the volatile situation in Manipur and create terror in the minds of the people," said the statement.
At least 225 people have been killed and more than 60,000 others have been displaced in the violence involving the Meitei and Kuki community in Manipur since May last year.
Manipur CM N Biren Singh repeatedly claimed that Kuki insurgents having links with Myanmar-based rebel groups and were involved in the attacks on Meiteis.
Kuki organisations, on the other hand, made similar allegations about involvement of Meitei rebel groups having bases in Myanmar and being involved in attacks on the Kuki-Zo people.
"Investigations revealed that the accused met the leaders of People's Defence Force/KNF-B (Myanmar) for supply of arms, ammunition and explosives for use in the current phase of violence in Manipur.
"He has admitted to have participated in several armed attacks against security forces and on the opposite group in the current crisis in the state. He has also admitted being a member of KNF-MC and United Tribal Volunteers (UTV)," said the NIA statement.
The statement further said the conspiracy had been hatched by Kuki and Zomi insurgents backed by terrorist organisations based in the North-eastern states and in neighbouring Myanmar with the aim to exploit the current ethnic unrest in the region and wage war against the government of India through violent attacks.
Published 06 June 2024, 17:17 IST