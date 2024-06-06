'Commander' of Kuki insurgent group linked with Myanmar-based rebel outfits arrested for Manipur violence: NIA

"Investigations revealed that the accused met the leaders of People's Defence Force/KNF-B (Myanmar) for supply of arms, ammunition and explosives for use in the current phase of violence in Manipur.

"He has admitted to have participated in several armed attacks against security forces and on the opposite group in the current crisis in the state. He has also admitted being a member of KNF-MC and United Tribal Volunteers (UTV)," said the NIA statement.

The statement further said the conspiracy had been hatched by Kuki and Zomi insurgents backed by terrorist organisations based in the North-eastern states and in neighbouring Myanmar with the aim to exploit the current ethnic unrest in the region and wage war against the government of India through violent attacks.