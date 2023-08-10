Don't remove Assam Rifles from Manipur, tribals have faith: Kuki MLAs to PM Modi

In a memorandum signed and submitted to the PM, the 10 MLAs (including seven BJP MLAs) said removal of Assam Rifles would "harm and jeopardise our safety and security" as they are guarding the tribals against the attacks by the "Meitei miscreants."

The Kuki MLAs made the request hours after 40 MLAs belonging to BJP and Naga People's Front (NPF) submitted a memorandum to the PM seeking complete disarmament and replacement of three units of Assam Rifles (9, 22 and 37) from their present locations with "trustworthy" Central forces along with state security.

The Kuki MLAs also requested the PM to initiate steps for "controlling" the state forces, curtail their powers and give direction to not violate the buffer zones manned by the central paramilitary forces for restoration of peace in the state. They also sought the PM's personal intervention for quick resolution of the ethnic strife.

The request by the Kuki MLAs came two days after Manipur police registered a case against one of the units of Assam Rifles (9 Assam Rifles) accusing it of blocking the state police and helping the Kuki militants flee in the troubled Bishnupur district on August 3.

Police said Kuki militants were hiding in the Kwakta area after killing three Meitei men but Assam Rifles blocked them by putting a Casper vehicle on the road. The Army, on the other hand, said the same was done by the Assam Rifles personnel in order to enforce guidelines of the buffer zone and to prevent further escalation of the violence between the Meiteis and the Kukis.

Assam Rifles is a paramilitary force under the Ministry of Home Affairs but performs under Army's operational control.