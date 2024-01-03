Fight between Manipur police, Kuki groups keep border town Moreh on edge

Nearly 200 people have been killed and over 60,000 others have been displaced in the violence since May last year. Most of the Meitei organisations have demanded action against the Kuki insurgent groups alleging their involvement in drug trafficking from across Myanmar and "anti-national" activities. However, Kuki groups have rejected the allegations and have demanded that creation of a "separate administration" comprising the Kuki-dominated districts (including Tengnoupal) is the only way to end the conflict.

Foreign elements

Manipur CM N Biren Singh suspects that "foreign elements" from across Myanmar are involved in the recent attacks on the security forces. But several Kuki groups have said that their "village volunteers" were "compelled to defend themselves" as Manipur police commandos (Meiteis) attacked Kuki villages in and around Moreh and harassed the "innocent villagers" in the name of maintaining law and order. Kukis demand that Manipur police personnel (mostly Meiteis) should be withdrawn and law and order must be maintained only by the neutral central security forces.

"There can be no peace as long as they (commandos) are deployed in Moreh. If the Meitei forces are allowed to continue operating and harassing the Kuki-Zo tribals, the government will be held responsible for any security issue in the future," said a statement issued by Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), a forum of the Kuki-Zo organisations. ITLF said they made the same demand to Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Manipur on May 31.

The ITLF imposed a 24-hour "shutdown" in all Kuki-Zo dominated areas on Wednesday in order to register protest against the alleged atrocities by the Manipur police commandos with the help of "Meitei armed groups" like Aarmbai Tenggol and Meitei Leepun.

An official in a central security force told DH that Kuki groups became angry when Manipur police commandos were rushed to Moreh in October in order to "create an atmosphere" for resettling the Meiteis, who had fled Moreh since May. More forces were rushed after Chingtham Anand Kumar, the officer-in-charge of Moreh police station, a Meitei, was killed in firing allegedly by Kuki insurgents on October 31 while he was overseeing work for construction of a helipad.