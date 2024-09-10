Fresh Manipur government order says internet services suspended only in 5 valley districts

Imphal: The Manipur government on Tuesday evening issued an amended order, stating that the suspension of internet services in the wake of intensified agitation by students applies only to the state’s five valley districts.

Earlier, the state government had issued a notification for suspension of internet services in the entire state for five days.

The hill districts do not come under the purview of the order, officials said.

“... Temporary suspension/curbing of internet and mobile data services including Lease Lines, VSATs, Broadbands and VPN services in the territorial jurisdiction of the Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching Districts of Manipur for 5(five) days with effect from 3:00 P.M. of 10-09-2024,” the latest Home Department order said.