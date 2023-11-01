Have heart-to-heart conversation: Rajnath to Meitei, Kuki communities in Manipur

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

The senior BJP leader said, "I want to categorically say that it (violence) did not take place because of any political party. It happened because of certain situations."

The defence minister also accused the Congress of trying to exploit the situation in Manipur for political gain.