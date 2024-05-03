High security in Manipur on anniversary of ethnic clashes

The region has become divided into a valley controlled by Meiteis and the Kuki-dominated hills, separated by a stretch of no-man's land monitored by federal paramilitary forces, with some 60,000 displaced people living in relief camps.

"Elaborate preventive measures are in place," a top state police officer said, without giving details about security measures in a state where thousands of extra troops and federal police have been sent in the last year.

The Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex body of the Kukis, said it will observe May 3 as "Kuki-Zo Awakening Day", or a day for "introspection" and "self-realisation".

The Kuki-dominated hill districts will hold mass prayers in the morning at churches followed by meetings to commemorate those who lost their lives during the past year.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), another body representing Kuki interests, has called for a shutdown through the day in the Kuki-dominated district of Churachandpur to "honour the sacrifices and struggles of our warriors".

In the Meitei-controlled valley, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a civil society organisation, will launch a booklet highlighting key issues of the conflict.