Hold deportation of our nationals on humanitarian ground: Myanmar group's appeal to Manipur govt

Guwahati: Burma Refugee Committee-Kabaw Valley, a pro-democracy organisation in Myanmar, on Sunday urged the Manipur government to hold deportation of Myanmar nationals on humanitarian grounds as the same could land them in the hands of the military junta.

The appeal came days after the BJP government in Manipur deported seven Myanmar nationals and said all 77 would be deported in batches. The Myanmar nationals, who entered Manipur illegally, are lodged in foreigners detention camps. The government began deporting them in view of the growing anger among the majority Meitei community.

"We are extremely worried that handing the Myanmar nationals to the Junta would prompt the military regime to use them as human shields on the battlefields. We express our utmost concern and sympathy for their safety if they are to be deported as per the plan announced some time ago.

"For this, we respectfully request the Manipur state government to reconsider the plan on the basis of social, political and humanitarian ground," the committee said in a statement on Sunday.