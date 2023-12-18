Illegal immigrants, drug mafia reasons for ethnic violence in Manipur: CM Biren Singh

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday blamed drug mafia and illegal immigrants for the ethnic strife that has rocked the northeastern state for months.

Singh also attributed the current crisis to the “failure” of the previous government in guarding the state’s borders.

Nearly 200 people have died and over 60,000 have been rendered homeless due to the ethnic conflict between the Kuki and Meitei communities since May.

“The present conflict is engineered by drug mafia groups and illegal immigrants who have suppressed the voice of the original tribes. The war is not between Meiteis and Kukis but between the government and the illegal immigrants,” Singh told a gathering at Lilong in Thoubal district.