In a first, Arambai Tenggol members arrested for abducting and assaulting 4 Manipur police personnel

A statement issued by Manipur police on Monday said two miscreants belonging to Arambai Tenggol—Taibanganba Sanoujam and Moirangthem Bobo—were arrested after it was found that they were involved in the abduction and physical assault of four police personnel on Saturday.

Sources in police said the four police personnel, belonging to Nepali and Muslim community, were sent from Kangpokpi to the state police headquarters in Meitei-dominated Imphal on Saturday to collect some items.

When they were alerted about the possibility of an attack, they tried to return to Kangpokpi without collecting the items.

But they were stopped by some members of Arambai Tenggol at Koreingei area. The four were blindfolded and taken to a different location where they were allegedly assaulted by the miscreants.

They were later released.

Police swung into action after the four abducted persons returned to Kangpokpi and informed about the incident. Sources said they deliberately sent non-Kuki personnel in order to avoid an attack by the Meiteis.

Ever since violence broke out in May last year, Kukis have stopped visiting the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley and the Meiteis too don't visit the Kuki hills. The central security forces are manning the 'buffer zone' that divides the Kuki-dominated districts from the Meitei regions.