Manipur: 40 MLAs write to PM Modi seeking complete disarmament, NRC

At least 40 MLAs belonging to ruling BJP in Manipur have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a request for steps to complete disarmament and said that simply deployment of forces is not adequate for immediate establishment of security in the conflict-hit state.
The MLAs also endorsed the demand by the Meiteis for implementation of the NRC and opposition to the demand for a "separate administration" for the Kukis living in Manipur.
"Although it is imperative to halt the violence in the peripheral areas, a complete disarmament is the key to achieve this goal. The entire state requires a complete disarmament to foster an environment of peace and security. The confiscation of all weapons belonging to insurgent groups and illegal armed foreign forces, and those snatched from the state machinery needs to be carried out. In this regard, the central security forces need to adopt a more proactive approach to ensure lasting peace in the region," said a memorandum signed by the MLAs, which was submitted to the PM on Wednesday.
Most of the demands echoed the same put forward by Meitei organisations in the state.
Failure of the forces
Highlighting the attacks on farmers working in their fields, the MLAs said the weapons that are being used by militants in the firing incidents are sophisticated military-grade arms which include assault rifles, sniper rifles and Rocket propelled Grenades (RPGs). "In many cases, these firing incidents have occurred in the presence of central security forces which have failed to react appropriately, or react at all. This has led to a loss of faith in these forces and the buildup of public resentment," the MLAs said. They also demanded transfer of three units of Assam Rifles (9, 22 and 37) from their present locations (hills) and replace them with "trustworthy" central forces along with state security. The appeal was in line with the demand by many Meitei organisations and women vigilante groups.
Withdrawal of SoO agreement
The MLAs urged the PM for withdrawal of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) Agreement with all insurgent groups (mainly Kukis) who have "violated the ground rules". Most Meitei organisations have also made similar demands.
"There has been large-scale foreign infiltration with arms and ammunition into the state. So, the central forces should proactively engage with them. There has been a non-stop conflict between the security forces and the insurgent armed groups for the last three months. The source and funding of these sophisticated arms and ammunition needs to be investigated, keeping in view of how the conflict has lasted for the past three months, and the arms continue to arrive into the state."
Implement NRC:
Stating that the issue of conflict must be addressed politically, the MLAs suggested that the NRC should be implemented in Manipur "sooner rather than later" in order to reassure the "indigenous people" of the state. They also said that biometric registrations of the "foreigners", which was started recently, should be expanded and strengthened.
The Co-ordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an influential organisation of the Meiteis, on August 7 also wrote to the PM with the demand for implementation of the NRC with 1951 as the base year.
No Separate Administration:
The ruling MLAs also conveyed their opposition to the PM regarding the demand for a "separate administration" for the Kukis living in Manipur. The Autonomous District Councils should be strengthened by holding regular elections in order to reassure all the communities, the MLAs said.
The BJP legislators further said that peace talks can be initiated for a lasting solution to the ongoing crisis after steps are taken to address these issues.
Manipur has 60 MLAs but sources said that 10 Kuki MLAs, who had demanded "separate administration" for the Kukis after the violence broke out in May, did not sign the memorandum submitted to the PM.