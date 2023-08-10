Manipur: 40 MLAs write to PM Modi seeking complete disarmament, NRC

Withdrawal of SoO agreement

The MLAs urged the PM for withdrawal of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) Agreement with all insurgent groups (mainly Kukis) who have "violated the ground rules". Most Meitei organisations have also made similar demands.

"There has been large-scale foreign infiltration with arms and ammunition into the state. So, the central forces should proactively engage with them. There has been a non-stop conflict between the security forces and the insurgent armed groups for the last three months. The source and funding of these sophisticated arms and ammunition needs to be investigated, keeping in view of how the conflict has lasted for the past three months, and the arms continue to arrive into the state."

Implement NRC:

Stating that the issue of conflict must be addressed politically, the MLAs suggested that the NRC should be implemented in Manipur "sooner rather than later" in order to reassure the "indigenous people" of the state. They also said that biometric registrations of the "foreigners", which was started recently, should be expanded and strengthened.

The Co-ordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an influential organisation of the Meiteis, on August 7 also wrote to the PM with the demand for implementation of the NRC with 1951 as the base year.

No Separate Administration:

The ruling MLAs also conveyed their opposition to the PM regarding the demand for a "separate administration" for the Kukis living in Manipur. The Autonomous District Councils should be strengthened by holding regular elections in order to reassure all the communities, the MLAs said.

The BJP legislators further said that peace talks can be initiated for a lasting solution to the ongoing crisis after steps are taken to address these issues.

Manipur has 60 MLAs but sources said that 10 Kuki MLAs, who had demanded "separate administration" for the Kukis after the violence broke out in May, did not sign the memorandum submitted to the PM.